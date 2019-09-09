Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane on Monday vouched for former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Ngubane appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry, where he is testifying about his tenure at the public broadcaster.

Ngubane chaired the SABC from December 2009 until March 2013.

He's alleged to have altered the requirements for the appointment of the chief operating officer.

Ngubane said Motsoeneng was able to relate to the staff in the organisation, reports EWN Barry Bateman.

He spoke about how Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a troubleshooter, somebody who could get things done. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

This article first appeared on 702 : Motsoeneng was a troubleshooter and got things done, says Ben Ngubane