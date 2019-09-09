New drug test that detects dagga from saliva
There is a new drug test that will enable traffic officers or employers to detect dagga in a person's system by testing the saliva.
The test can indicate whether a person has smoked or ingested dagga in the past three hours.
RELATED: Find out what the law says about drug testing in schools
To discuss this new test, Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to independent cannabis consultant Quintin van Kerken.
He says urine tests only indicate whether someone used cannabis in a prescribed period.
The test doesn't test for the actual cannabis, it tests for the metabolites that come out with cannabis in your saliva in the first three hours after ingestion. If you are positive in that, there is pretty much a 99% chance that you have used in the last three hours.Quintin van Kerken, Independent cannabis consultant
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : New drug test that detects dagga from saliva
