Gcina Mhlophe helps orphans make their story come alive in 'Liyana' doccie film
Legendary South African storyteller Dr Gcina Mhlophe has co-created an animation-documentary which gives voices to five orphans from The Kingdom of eSwatini.
The award-winning film is titled Liyana and is an intriguing hybrid of animation and documentary.
It sees the orphaned children use their past trauma to collectively create a pan-African fairytale, in which they send a brave young girl on a dangerous adventure.
In the film, the storytelling process is captured in traditional documentary style and the tale the children create is beautifully animated.
Mhlophe says the magic of storytelling is that it can take many different forms and it allows children to imagine different possibilities.
It was an adventure that we could imagine ourselves out of the hardship that the children were facing.Dr Gcina Mhlophe, activist and artist
The children have had to deal with so much pain and adversity at a young age. We could imagine ourselves out of that. We could imagine ourselves into being victorious.Dr Gcina Mhlophe, activist and artist
It's extremely important for me to be able to promote literacy via storytelling.Dr Gcina Mhlophe, activist and artist
Listen to the full discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Watch the trailer for the film below:
