How secure is your password?
It's the most popular chat app in the world but WhatsApp users are being warned about a new cyber threat affecting the application.
Experts say IOS users must delete messages containing links to certain "compromised" websites.
The sites apparently contain so-called “monitoring implants" allowing access to all the database files on a victim’s phone, including encrypted messages.
Stuff Magazine's Toby Shapshack says we mustn't underestimate the skill of hackers or the importance of securing our accounts and devices.
RELATED: Why you should seriously consider deleting WhatsApp from your phone
You cannot be paranoid enough. You need to have secure passwords.Toby Shapshak, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Never use the same password for any two services.Toby Shapshak, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Shapshack says the solution lies in apps such as LastPass and other password managers that store encrypted passwords online.
Let them update the password for you and set up two-factor authentication.Toby Shapshak, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Listen to the full interview below:
