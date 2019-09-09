Researchers at fact-checking organisation Africa Check have warned against the sharing of fake content purportedly linked to xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

Africa Check recently exposed a number of graphic videos and images that were falsely said to be of the recent unrest.

It's been revealed that most of the videos and images shared on social media are outdated or from unrelated incidents.

Africa Check's Cayley Clifford explains that Google reverse image search is a useful tool when determining the original context of a video or image.

Think before you share

One Twitter user recently shared a misleading video of a burning building from India. They falsely claimed that it was footage of Bree Street in the Joburg CBD.

Another Twitter user shared a video of an unrelated police incident from May 2018 purporting to show "Nigerians facing deportation in South Africa".

Meanwhile, another user shared an old image of a man on fire from the outbreak of xenophobic attacks in 2008.

Clifford explains that the distribution of old and misleading videos can create unnecessary panic and fuel violent tensions even further.

People share [content] out of concern... but it also has the potential to stir further tensions and division. Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

People are emotionally invested and sometimes these [fake] posts play into that. Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

Listen to them dispell misinformation with Azania Mosaka:

This article first appeared on 702 : Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check