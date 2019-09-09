Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:35
CONRAD KOCH: WHY "JUST JOKES" IS NO EXCUSE OF MISOGYNY
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:50
RENEE LEEUWNER- Shark Night
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
YOUR COFFEE ISN'T COFFEE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robin Adams
Today at 21:45
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
The Appliance Bank Employment Initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracy Gilmore - Co Founder of The Clothing Bank and its Brother Project The Appliance Bank
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Tomorrow at 06:55
Manenberg cllr responds to caller's sewerage issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonita Jacobs - Councillor at Ward 45
Tomorrow at 07:07
PRE-REC Zondo Latest-Former SABC Board Chair Ben Ngubane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Bateman - Senior Reporter at Eyewitness News
Tomorrow at 07:22
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Tomorrow at 08:07
WC Health Department Responds to Patient Abuse Case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gio Pereze
Tomorrow at 08:22
Moyo vs Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Londiwe Buthelezi - Business and Finance Writer at Business Day
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Traumasurgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Tomorrow at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
Make Money Mondays with Mike Schussler
09 September 2019.
Business Books "CoFounding the Right way:A practical guide to successful business partnership" By Jana Nevrlka.
Stock Pick Monday
New SME development initiative launched to help grow social entrepreneurs in South Africa.
Xenophobia is mostly driven by poverty and inequality.
The Markets- Old Mutual Investment Group.
Concern over JSE trading volumes as Naspers gets ready to split
Daily Maverick launches "Our Burning Planet"
SA teachers and code-switching - why the policy should change to make this acceptable.
What the research reveals about drivers of xenophobic violence in SA
Ninow pleads guilty to two counts of rape
Ben Ngubane at State Capture
High tech accurate tracking-data golf courses
Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tax revolt
Death penalty not a good idea in case of rape
Number of police reservists declined by 86% since 2010
'I was raped" - Sharing the experience and encouraging women to report these crimes and give advice on how best to do it.
YES Campaign beneficiary Zanle Mboyi on the programme and how it has benefited her
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape Carulei was tied up and raped at knife point as a student in 2004. 9 September 2019 5:06 PM
Leaders of universities want meeting with Ramaphosa so they can 'give direction' Universities South Africa has called for the engagement amid protests over the safety of students and gender-based violence. 9 September 2019 4:33 PM
Wits students protest over safety on campus, seek more female security guards The Black Womxn Caucus wants the university to tackle gender-based violence in terms of students coming forth as complainants. 9 September 2019 4:14 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to rape The accused is still going on trial as the state has disputed his version of events in his plea explanation. 9 September 2019 5:43 PM
Wits students protest over safety on campus, seek more female security guards The Black Womxn Caucus wants the university to tackle gender-based violence in terms of students coming forth as complainants. 9 September 2019 4:14 PM
'Foreign business owners don't know if it's worth rebuilding destroyed shops' The owners whose shops were vandalised on Sunday fear that there may be no point to rebuilding if the destruction continues. 9 September 2019 3:51 PM
View all Local
How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator) When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this. 9 September 2019 3:45 PM
'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane examine how we can maintain our equilibrium in a society going off the rails. 8 September 2019 2:40 PM
'I stand on the shoulders of great musicians' - Young Artist for jazz winner Trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his musical journey and inspiration. 8 September 2019 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Schussler on investing his money and leaving the restaurant business Bruce Whitfield sits down with Economists.Co.Za chief economist Mike Schussler about his attitude towards money. 9 September 2019 8:22 PM
Shares that you should consider buying Bruce Whitfield asked AlphaWealth fund manager Keith McLachlan for his stock picks of the week. 9 September 2019 7:27 PM
Can a growing economy and job creation quell xenophobia? Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart chairman Kuseni Dlamini gives his take and says a lasting solution is needed. 9 September 2019 7:10 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check

9 September 2019 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Xenophobia
Africa Check
fake news
Xenophobic violence
unrest
matter of fact
vidoes
images
graphic
Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.

Researchers at fact-checking organisation Africa Check have warned against the sharing of fake content purportedly linked to xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

Africa Check recently exposed a number of graphic videos and images that were falsely said to be of the recent unrest.

It's been revealed that most of the videos and images shared on social media are outdated or from unrelated incidents.

Africa Check's Cayley Clifford explains that Google reverse image search is a useful tool when determining the original context of a video or image.

Think before you share

One Twitter user recently shared a misleading video of a burning building from India. They falsely claimed that it was footage of Bree Street in the Joburg CBD.

Another Twitter user shared a video of an unrelated police incident from May 2018 purporting to show "Nigerians facing deportation in South Africa".

Meanwhile, another user shared an old image of a man on fire from the outbreak of xenophobic attacks in 2008.

Clifford explains that the distribution of old and misleading videos can create unnecessary panic and fuel violent tensions even further.

People share [content] out of concern... but it also has the potential to stir further tensions and division.

Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

People are emotionally invested and sometimes these [fake] posts play into that.

Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

Listen to them dispell misinformation with Azania Mosaka:


This article first appeared on 702 : Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check


9 September 2019 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Xenophobia
Africa Check
fake news
Xenophobic violence
unrest
matter of fact
vidoes
images
graphic

More from Africa

'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'

7 September 2019 11:39 AM

Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.

Read More arrow_forward

Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja

4 September 2019 5:14 PM

EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.

Read More arrow_forward

African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA

4 September 2019 1:32 PM

Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering

4 September 2019 12:42 PM

Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher

4 September 2019 11:58 AM

Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.

Read More arrow_forward

'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'

1 September 2019 4:30 PM

Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.

Read More arrow_forward

UCT student wins African literature short story award

1 September 2019 11:21 AM

Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.

Read More arrow_forward

WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats

1 September 2019 10:50 AM

Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment which will inform the decision.

Read More arrow_forward

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in property market with a 'fixer upper'

31 August 2019 12:20 PM

Property expert Joseph Sakoneka advises seeking professional advice and prioritising location.

Read More arrow_forward

The army can only buy time - analyst on extending SANDF's Cape Flats deployment

31 August 2019 9:55 AM

Military and defence expert Helmoed Heitman says the long-term solution to gangsterism has to be socio-economic.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder

Local

How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)

Business Lifestyle

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day
Legal Talk: What is fair wear and tear in lease agreements?
The Food & Drink: Bombay Brasserie new menu
The Food & Drink:Hot and happening in the food world right now
On the Yellow couch: Gcina Mhlope on creating 'Liyana' movie
High tech accurate tracking-data golf courses
Support commercialisation of intellectual property developed at SA's tertiary institutions
Personal Finance with Sylvia Walker
Restaurants offering a safe space for women who are feeling vulnerable
Lobola Negotiations Agreement for Marriage documents now available for R99

EWN Highlights

MTN fined for hiking WhatsApp data bundle price

9 September 2019 8:09 PM

Glebelands 8: Former cop further implicated in assassination plots

9 September 2019 7:32 PM

Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom

9 September 2019 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA