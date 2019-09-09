[LISTEN] Advice on when parents should talk to children about violence

Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush encourages parents to use real-life experiences to teach children about dangers and safety measures.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Bush says parents should have regular conversations with their children instead of the talk.

We have to be calm when we talk about these things. If you have older children, take for example what happened to Uyinene, that is dinner table conversation. Nikki Bush, Creative Parenting Expert

We need to have more conversation that matter and fewer speeches that don't. We need to have regular conversations around teachable moments and real-life gives you teachable moments. Nikki Bush, Creative Parenting Expert

