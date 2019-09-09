How YES is changing lives
The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.
The initiative in collaboration with government, business and labour gives youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.
YES beneficiary Zanele Mboyi shares how this has personally benefited her.
She explains how one of the challenges surrounding youth unemployment is the need for experience.
As one of the unemployed youth in South Africa who didn't have a job after finishing matric, they found a workplace a for us where we are gaining experience.Zanele Mboyi, YES beneficiary
When we go to bigger companies after matric, the first thing they ask is 'do you have experience?' and most people don't. The only thing they have is knowledge.Zanele Mboyi, YES beneficiary
This article first appeared on 702 : How YES is changing lives