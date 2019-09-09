'Foreign business owners don't know if it's worth rebuilding destroyed shops'
Foreign business owners whose shops have been destroyed in central Johannesburg have pleaded with the government to act against the violence.
Tensions remain high in the CBD after fresh protests erupted on Sunday.
A group of men, apparently from nearby hostels, went on a rampage demanding that foreign nationals leave the area.
Read: Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check
EWN's Bonga Dlulane reports that most foreign-owned shops in Malvern, Jeppestown and Hillbrow remain closed on Monday.
Some foreign business owners say they don't know whether they should bother rebuilding their stores following the latest flare-up of violence.
The situation is tense. Angry foreign business owners are saying they don't understand why these things aren't being identified early.Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter
They don't know if they want to rebuild, because if they do they could go home and wake up to their shops being vandalised and looted.Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Foreign business owners don't know if it's worth rebuilding destroyed shops'
