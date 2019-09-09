Wits students protest over safety on campus, seek more female security guards
Wits University students gathered on the Great Hall piazza on Monday in protest against gender-based violence.
The demonstration comes amid the scourge of violence against women and children highlighted over the past week.
The Am I Next movement has gained mass support across the nation after the young woman whose brutal murder set it in motion was buried at the weekend. Uyinene Mrwetyana was a University of Cape Town media student.
Her murder has led to students calling for university management to address their own concerns over safety on campus.
Black Womxn Caucus chairperson Keitumetsi Fatimata Moutloatse says like other universities, Wits students cannot be forced to learn under circumstances where particularly women students continue to feel unsafe.
At this present time, our most immediate demand is how the university addresses issues of gender-based violence in terms of students coming forth as complainants.Keitumetsi Fatimata Moutloatse, Chairperson - Black Womxn Caucus
📸IN PICTURES: Today at the peaceful march where Wits University students, staff and members of civil society marched to condemn all forms of violence, abuse and discrimination. We call on the state to take action. #EnoughIsEnough #GBV #AmINext pic.twitter.com/d4HrymHkd9— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) September 9, 2019
It is not even a Wits University crisis, it is a societal crisis where you have seen that many a time victims are placed in a position where they have to prove that they have been victimised in some way or the other.Keitumetsi Fatimata Moutloatse, Chairperson - Black Womxn Caucus
Make your university safer by bringing on more security. We are also asking for women security because ourselves we have been violated and victimised by male security.Keitumetsi Fatimata Moutloatse, Chairperson - Black Womxn Caucus
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Wits students protest over safety on campus, seek more female security guards
