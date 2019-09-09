Leaders of universities want meeting with Ramaphosa so they can 'give direction'
Universities South Africa has called for a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa over issues of safety and gender-based violence brought to the fore by students across the country.
Ramaphosa plans to grant that meeting but there is no indication when.
University vice-chancellors will, however, be meeting Higher Education Minister Blaze Nzimande sometime this week.
Universities South Africa CEO Prof Ahmed Bawa views the situation as a crisis.
We have 58% of our students in the higher education system who are women and they feel unsafe.Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
It really is a crisis and there isn't a single university in South Africa where we can say that our women students are feeling safe.Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
I think we have to resort to the rule of law.Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
Some of our universities are in very tricky kind of environments and we need help from the police, the justice system and so on. It is not enough for us to produce research and graduates but also to give direction which will help us give effect to culture change.Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
This article first appeared on 702
