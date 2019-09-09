Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape
A Cape Town woman has shared how she was tied up and raped at knife point as an undergraduate student in 2004.
Olivia Carulei says she had met her perpetrator the night before the rape and details how difficult it was when she went on to report the crime - from dealing with police to her experience with the doctor in charge of her medical examination.
It started off with them taking my statement, it is not an easy thing to put into words. We got into the statement fairly far and someone came in and said actually a male officer cannot be taking the statement, a female officer needs to take the statement... I then had to go through everything again - really detailed things which are needed in the case but not easy to go through twice.Olivia Carulei, Rape survivor
After that they took me to the district surgeon, a very elderly gentleman hard of hearing. He was then also very nonchalant. I needed to open my legs so he can examine me and that is not an easy thing to do given what has just happened, that didn't seem to occur to him.Olivia Carulei, Rape survivor
I then had a detective phone me up and tell me that they take a very special interest in these types of cases. This man was to my mind very inappropriate. He came to my flat at the time, sat too close to me, at one point he put his hand on the middle of my thigh and told me I was beautiful and can't understand how something like this could have happened to me.Olivia Carulei, Rape survivor
Through all of these experiences, if I was in a different state of mind, I would have been able to speak up for myself but I was sort of a shadow of a human being at that point and I just wanted to stop, basically.Olivia Carulei, rape survivor
She says she had no further contact with police about the case after about a year.
Click on the link below to hear her full story...
