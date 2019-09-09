Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to rape
The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year has pleaded guilty.
Nicholas Ninow is standing trial in the High Court in Pretoria.
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has more.
The accused mentioned via his lawyer that he is pleading guilty to the charges. I should also mention that a charge of kidnapping was withdrawn because apparently the child was not stolen.Edwin Ntshidi, Eyewitness News reporter
The first witness to take the stand was a woman who worked at Dros as a waitress. She detailed how she was serving alcohol to the accused, saying he had a number of beers, tequilas and so on.Edwin Ntshidi, Eyewitness News reporter
She detailed that the mother of the victim came to the toilet screaming for the child. A few minutes later the mother went out and came with the childminder of the restaurant and also one of the waitresses there.Edwin Ntshidi, Eyewitness News reporter
What transpired, according to the witness, is that they tried to push the door very hard. It eventually opened and she fought back Nicholas Ninow, who was topless.Edwin Ntshidi, Eyewitness News reporter
Listen below for more...
