Can a growing economy and job creation quell xenophobia?

A growing number of South African business leaders are adding their voices to mounting condemnation over xenophobic violence in the country.

On Monday police confirmed that 12 people have been killed during the recent outbreak of violence.

Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart chairman Kuseni Dlamini says the issue requires decisive and collective action from leaders in government, business and across civil society.

Suggesting that a 'fragile economy' is part of the problem, Dlamini says the root causes of xenophobia must be dealt with.

It boils down to us really taking seriously he issue of growing our economy, creating jobs, fighting poverty and making sure that everyone has a stake. At the core of it all is really structural issues that underpin the really fragile economy. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman - Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart

Growth will definitely help if we grow four or five percent and higher and create more jobs and deliberately come up with policy interventions that are labour intensive but it is not just South Africa growing alone, it is the whole continent -it has got to work in a joint way. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman - Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart

The signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement creates a massive opportunity for intraregional trade that will promote growth across the continent. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman - Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart

But I think what is required is doing the right things that are going to unlock sustainable growth and progress. Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman - Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart

He says a lasting solution is needed.

