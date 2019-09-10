The Appliance Bank trains unemployed men to repair and sell damaged goods

Unemployment levels are off the charts in South Africa and this clever initiative is making a dent and offering a unique solution.

The Appliance Bank, a brother project of the Clothing Bank, trains unemployed men, fathers, in particular, to repair returned damaged appliances in order to resell them in their communities.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tracy Gilmore, co-founder of the Clothing Bank and its brother project, The Appliance Bank. about the project.

She explains how the project teaches men the skills needed to repair damaged and customer-returned small appliances. The goods are received from its retail partners such as Clicks, Checkers and Home of Living Brands.

Gilmore says the benefits of the project are multi-pronged as it not only solves unemployment but also helps companies house rejected goods, helps in the fight against waste and promotes sustainability. It also earns companies points for corporate social responsibility.

She says backers of the project are so impressed with its success that once they come on board, they stay.

Take a listen ho this initiative helps train men in repairs and sales below: