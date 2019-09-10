The Appliance Bank trains unemployed men to repair and sell damaged goods

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Assistance for those affected by alcohol addiction
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sibongile Ramotshela
Today at 05:45
Doha Debates - water scarcity
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nelufar Hedayat
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Appliance Bank Employment Initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracy Gilmore - Co Founder of The Clothing Bank and its Brother Project The Appliance Bank
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 06:55
Manenberg cllr responds to caller's sewerage issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonita Jacobs - Councillor at Ward 45
Today at 07:07
PRE-REC Zondo Latest-Former SABC Board Chair Ben Ngubane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Bateman - Senior Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 07:22
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Today at 08:07
WC Health Department Responds to Patient Abuse Case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gio Pereze
Today at 08:22
Moyo vs Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Londiwe Buthelezi - Business and Finance Writer at Business Day
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Traumasurgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Today at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
The Appliance Bank trains unemployed men to repair and sell damaged goods

10 September 2019 7:08 AM
by
Tags:
Unemployment
Waste
The Appliance Bank
second-hand goods
Co-founder Tracy Gilmore explains how the project works to help unemployment, sustainability and waste reduction.

Unemployment levels are off the charts in South Africa and this clever initiative is making a dent and offering a unique solution.

The Appliance Bank, a brother project of the Clothing Bank, trains unemployed men, fathers, in particular, to repair returned damaged appliances in order to resell them in their communities.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tracy Gilmore, co-founder of the Clothing Bank and its brother project, The Appliance Bank. about the project.

She explains how the project teaches men the skills needed to repair damaged and customer-returned small appliances. The goods are received from its retail partners such as Clicks, Checkers and Home of Living Brands.

Gilmore says the benefits of the project are multi-pronged as it not only solves unemployment but also helps companies house rejected goods, helps in the fight against waste and promotes sustainability. It also earns companies points for corporate social responsibility.

She says backers of the project are so impressed with its success that once they come on board, they stay.

Take a listen ho this initiative helps train men in repairs and sales below:


