Ben Ngubane claims he attended Gupta breakfasts, but was not close to family
Ben Ngubane told the state capture commission on Monday that he attended some social gatherings hosted by the Gupta family.
The former SABC board chairperson said he was not very close to the family and he would only meet them during the breakfast shows and the social gatherings
Ngubane told the commission that he received the invitations from Gupta company executive Nazeem Howa.
He was asked what was his relationship with Guptas and he said there were these breakfasts and he attended quite a few of them.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Ngubane said he had a close relationship with The New Age editor Moegsien Williams
But beyond that, he didn't know any of the members of this particular company.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Ngubane also vouched for former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
He actually spoke very fondly of Hlaudi Motsoeneng. He said despite not having a matric he was a go-getter, a problem solver, he was someone who could come in and do the work that all these people with degrees couldn't do.Barry Bateman, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
