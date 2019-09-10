'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners'
This landmark land tenants ConCourt ruling has prompted a settlement between Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College and land claimants.
The Constitutional Court upheld the Land Claims Court judgment to appoint a special master to oversee land claims on 20 August.
The judgment was delivered by retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron on his final day on the bench.
The apex court dismissed the Department of Rural Development and Labour Reform’s appeal that challenged the Land Claims Court’s appointment of the special master.
RELATED: 'Hilton College refused to make amends to land claim families'
This ruling has lead to a settlement between Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College and land claimants after a long battle.
This land claim at Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College, one of the most prestigious schools in South Africa, has been seen as an example of historical land dispossession.
Land claimants live adjacent to the school grounds and are required to get permission from the school every time they wish to access their ancestral graves.
RELATED: ConCourt Justice Cameron gives last judgment and retires after 25 years
Bongani Bingwa speaks to land rights advocate Siya Sithole to give an update on the matter.
Sithole says a settlement has been reached between the school and the land claimants.
The land claimants will now become landowners in that the department has offered to purchase an entire farm for their benefit.Siya Sithole, Land rights advocate
He says the claimants will only move to that new farm once services and sanitation have been installed as well as houses have been built.
The good thing is that even though it was four families that stood to benefit, as part of the agreement, all the descendants of the original claimants will benefit.Siya Sithole, Land rights advocate
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners'
