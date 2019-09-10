'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Assistance for those affected by alcohol addiction
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sibongile Ramotshela
Today at 05:45
Doha Debates - water scarcity
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nelufar Hedayat
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Appliance Bank Employment Initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracy Gilmore - Co Founder of The Clothing Bank and its Brother Project The Appliance Bank
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 06:55
Manenberg cllr responds to caller's sewerage issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonita Jacobs - Councillor at Ward 45
Today at 07:07
PRE-REC Zondo Latest-Former SABC Board Chair Ben Ngubane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Bateman - Senior Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 07:22
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Today at 08:07
WC Health Department Responds to Patient Abuse Case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gio Pereze
Today at 08:22
Moyo vs Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Londiwe Buthelezi - Business and Finance Writer at Business Day
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Traumasurgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Today at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
Moyo vs Mutual
The World View
Arnold Schwarzenegger soundboard prank
What’s Viral - It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu
The World View
The Africa Report
The scourge of GBV and what to do about perpetrators of alleged sexual crime
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Ben Ngubane explains Motsoeneng COO appointment
The Political Desk
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
The appliance bank employment initiative
The Refugee Camp that's Turned into a Thriving Settlement
Doha Debates - water scarcity
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
Nigeria will repatriate 600 citizens seriously under threat in South Africa - and they say South Africa will pay
Assistance for those affected by alcohol addiction
Anger at xenophobic attacks spreads across Africa as SAowned firms are targeted
Attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa
#Beautiful News
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation The NGOs Dr Shaheda Omar says perpetrators need to realise that there are consequences for their actions. 10 September 2019 8:42 AM
'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners' Land rights advocate Siya Sithole gives an update on Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College example of historical land dispossession. 10 September 2019 8:05 AM
Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape A Cape Town woman shares her story of how she was tied up and raped at knifepoint as a student in 2004. 9 September 2019 5:06 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Claims of bed-ridden patient forced to defecate in adult nappies investigated Karl Bremer Hospital exco member Angus Mckenzie says the supervisory role of night staff will be addressed. 10 September 2019 9:15 AM
Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation The NGOs Dr Shaheda Omar says perpetrators need to realise that there are consequences for their actions. 10 September 2019 8:42 AM
Ben Ngubane claims he attended Gupta breakfasts, but was not close to family Former SABC board chair testified about his relationship with the Gupta family and their businesses at the state capture inquiry. 10 September 2019 7:59 AM
View all Local
SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free) Journalist at HTXT Africa Brendyn Lotz runs through the best apps to help you in an emergency, and some are free. 10 September 2019 7:35 AM
How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator) When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this. 9 September 2019 3:45 PM
'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane examine how we can maintain our equilibrium in a society going off the rails. 8 September 2019 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Appliance Bank trains unemployed men to repair and sell damaged goods Co-founder Tracy Gilmore explains how the project works to help unemployment, sustainability and waste reduction. 10 September 2019 7:08 AM
Mike Schussler on investing his money and leaving the restaurant business Bruce Whitfield sits down with Economists.co.za's chief economist Mike Schussler about his attitude towards money. 9 September 2019 8:22 PM
Shares that you should consider buying Bruce Whitfield asked AlphaWealth fund manager Keith McLachlan for his stock picks of the week. 9 September 2019 7:27 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners'

10 September 2019 8:05 AM
by
Tags:
land claimants
Hilton College
Land rights advocate Siya Sithole gives an update on Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College example of historical land dispossession.

This landmark land tenants ConCourt ruling has prompted a settlement between Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College and land claimants.

The Constitutional Court upheld the Land Claims Court judgment to appoint a special master to oversee land claims on 20 August.

The judgment was delivered by retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron on his final day on the bench.

The apex court dismissed the Department of Rural Development and Labour Reform’s appeal that challenged the Land Claims Court’s appointment of the special master.

RELATED: 'Hilton College refused to make amends to land claim families'

This ruling has lead to a settlement between Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College and land claimants after a long battle.

This land claim at Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College, one of the most prestigious schools in South Africa, has been seen as an example of historical land dispossession.

Land claimants live adjacent to the school grounds and are required to get permission from the school every time they wish to access their ancestral graves.

RELATED: ConCourt Justice Cameron gives last judgment and retires after 25 years

Bongani Bingwa speaks to land rights advocate Siya Sithole to give an update on the matter.

Sithole says a settlement has been reached between the school and the land claimants.

The land claimants will now become landowners in that the department has offered to purchase an entire farm for their benefit.

Siya Sithole, Land rights advocate

He says the claimants will only move to that new farm once services and sanitation have been installed as well as houses have been built.

The good thing is that even though it was four families that stood to benefit, as part of the agreement, all the descendants of the original claimants will benefit.

Siya Sithole, Land rights advocate

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners'


10 September 2019 8:05 AM
by
Tags:
land claimants
Hilton College

More from Politics

Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation

10 September 2019 8:42 AM

The NGOs Dr Shaheda Omar says perpetrators need to realise that there are consequences for their actions.

Read More arrow_forward

Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape

9 September 2019 5:06 PM

A Cape Town woman shares her story of how she was tied up and raped at knifepoint as a student in 2004.

Read More arrow_forward

Leaders of universities want meeting with Ramaphosa so they can 'give direction'

9 September 2019 4:33 PM

Universities South Africa has called for the engagement amid protests over the safety of students and gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

Wits students protest over safety on campus, seek more female security guards

9 September 2019 4:14 PM

The Black Womxn Caucus wants the university to tackle gender-based violence in terms of students coming forth as complainants.

Read More arrow_forward

How YES is changing lives

9 September 2019 4:06 PM

Youth Employment Service beneficiary Zanele Mboyi shares details on the programme and how it has benefited her.

Read More arrow_forward

'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'

9 September 2019 10:48 AM

Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gives her views on the recent violence in the Johannesburg CBD.

Read More arrow_forward

Sex education: 'We haven't been consulted, these ideas have been imposed on us'

9 September 2019 8:10 AM

National Association of Governing Bodies's Matakanye Matakanye raises concerns on the comprehensive sex education programme.

Read More arrow_forward

Joburg CBD protests: 'Attacks not orchestrated to destabilise Ramaphosa govt'

9 September 2019 7:55 AM

Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni says people on the ground feel that leaders are not listening to their grievances.

Read More arrow_forward

'Mentoring young boys the most important thing we can do to stop GBV'

8 September 2019 4:45 PM

Lead SA: Jaco van Schalkwyk talks about The Character Company's work to help boys with absent fathers.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] GBV: 'Universities should be used more vigorously as agents of change'

8 September 2019 9:32 AM

Universities SA's Prof. Ahmed Bawa discusses the planned meeting between 26 vice-chancellors and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder

Local

How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)

Business Lifestyle

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day
Legal Talk: What is fair wear and tear in lease agreements?
The Food & Drink: Bombay Brasserie new menu
The Food & Drink:Hot and happening in the food world right now
On the Yellow couch: Gcina Mhlope on creating 'Liyana' movie
High tech accurate tracking-data golf courses
Support commercialisation of intellectual property developed at SA's tertiary institutions
Personal Finance with Sylvia Walker
Restaurants offering a safe space for women who are feeling vulnerable
Lobola negotiations agreement for marriage documents now available for R99

EWN Highlights

MPs set for debate on GBV, xenophobia attacks in Parliament

10 September 2019 9:25 AM

Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt

10 September 2019 9:13 AM

MTN heads to court over R5m fine in WhatsApp bundle case

10 September 2019 9:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA