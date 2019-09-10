SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free)

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:21
Three trucks set alight on N7
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Trauma surgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Today at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:57
Nando's responds to Pick n Pay's "iNkukhu" chicken ad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay
Moyo vs Mutual
The World View
Arnold Schwarzenegger soundboard prank
What’s Viral - It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu
The World View
The Africa Report
The scourge of GBV and what to do about perpetrators of alleged sexual crime
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Ben Ngubane explains Motsoeneng COO appointment
The Political Desk
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
The appliance bank employment initiative
The Refugee Camp that's Turned into a Thriving Settlement
Doha Debates - water scarcity
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
Nigeria will repatriate 600 citizens seriously under threat in South Africa - and they say South Africa will pay
Assistance for those affected by alcohol addiction
Anger at xenophobic attacks spreads across Africa as SAowned firms are targeted
Attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa
#Beautiful News
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation The NGOs Dr Shaheda Omar says perpetrators need to realise that there are consequences for their actions. 10 September 2019 8:42 AM
'Hilton College land claimants will now finally become landowners' Land rights advocate Siya Sithole gives an update on Kwa-Zulu Natal's Hilton College example of historical land dispossession. 10 September 2019 8:05 AM
Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape A Cape Town woman shares her story of how she was tied up and raped at knifepoint as a student in 2004. 9 September 2019 5:06 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Claims of bed-ridden patient forced to defecate in adult nappies investigated Karl Bremer Hospital exco member Angus Mckenzie says the supervisory role of night staff will be addressed. 10 September 2019 9:15 AM
Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation The NGOs Dr Shaheda Omar says perpetrators need to realise that there are consequences for their actions. 10 September 2019 8:42 AM
Ben Ngubane claims he attended Gupta breakfasts, but was not close to family Former SABC board chair testified about his relationship with the Gupta family and their businesses at the state capture inquiry. 10 September 2019 7:59 AM
View all Local
SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free) Journalist at HTXT Africa Brendyn Lotz runs through the best apps to help you in an emergency, and some are free. 10 September 2019 7:35 AM
How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator) When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this. 9 September 2019 3:45 PM
'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane examine how we can maintain our equilibrium in a society going off the rails. 8 September 2019 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Appliance Bank trains unemployed men to repair and sell damaged goods Co-founder Tracy Gilmore explains how the project works to help unemployment, sustainability and waste reduction. 10 September 2019 7:08 AM
Mike Schussler on investing his money and leaving the restaurant business Bruce Whitfield sits down with Economists.co.za's chief economist Mike Schussler about his attitude towards money. 9 September 2019 8:22 PM
Shares that you should consider buying Bruce Whitfield asked AlphaWealth fund manager Keith McLachlan for his stock picks of the week. 9 September 2019 7:27 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free)

10 September 2019 7:35 AM
by
Tags:
SOS apps
Journalist at HTXT Africa Brendyn Lotz runs through the best apps to help you in an emergency, and some are free.

Your smartphone can help save your life in emergencies and here's how.

Refilwe Moloto chats to journalist at HTXT Brendyn Lotz on Tech Tuesdays we are featuring a few tracking and SOS apps that may be able to assist in finding you if you are in trouble.

He has 5 recommendations and explains their different capabilities.

He takes a look at Namola, MySOS, B-safe, WhatsApp Live Location and What3Words.

Find out how to use WhatsApp Live Location. It's free.

Take a listen to Lotz review the apps below:


10 September 2019 7:35 AM
by
Tags:
SOS apps

More from Lifestyle

How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)

9 September 2019 3:45 PM

When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this.

Read More arrow_forward

'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us'

8 September 2019 2:40 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane examine how we can maintain our equilibrium in a society going off the rails.

Read More arrow_forward

'I stand on the shoulders of great musicians' - Young Artist for jazz winner

8 September 2019 12:58 PM

Trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his musical journey and inspiration.

Read More arrow_forward

Four paydays to go: How to avoid festive season Fomo and the JanuWorry blues

8 September 2019 11:40 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on making the most of savings opportunities and foregoing a holiday if necessary.

Read More arrow_forward

'Indigenous wellness' - using ancient cultural teachings to improve health

8 September 2019 10:57 AM

David "Mr Active" Katz looks at an American Indian couple's approach to health which incorporates the knowledge of the ancestors.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour

7 September 2019 2:40 PM

The comedian is set to receive the award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

Minimise school kids' exam stress by helping them prepare early

7 September 2019 12:58 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable tips on getting exam-fit.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019

6 September 2019 5:28 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

4 September 2019 6:30 PM

Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made

4 September 2019 5:25 PM

Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day
Legal Talk: What is fair wear and tear in lease agreements?
The Food & Drink: Bombay Brasserie new menu
The Food & Drink:Hot and happening in the food world right now
On the Yellow couch: Gcina Mhlope on creating 'Liyana' movie
High tech accurate tracking-data golf courses
Support commercialisation of intellectual property developed at SA's tertiary institutions
Personal Finance with Sylvia Walker
Restaurants offering a safe space for women who are feeling vulnerable
Lobola negotiations agreement for marriage documents now available for R99

EWN Highlights

MPs set for debate on GBV, xenophobia attacks in Parliament

10 September 2019 9:25 AM

Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt

10 September 2019 9:13 AM

MTN heads to court over R5m fine in WhatsApp bundle case

10 September 2019 9:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA