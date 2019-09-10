SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free)

Your smartphone can help save your life in emergencies and here's how.

Refilwe Moloto chats to journalist at HTXT Brendyn Lotz on Tech Tuesdays we are featuring a few tracking and SOS apps that may be able to assist in finding you if you are in trouble.

He has 5 recommendations and explains their different capabilities.

He takes a look at Namola, MySOS, B-safe, WhatsApp Live Location and What3Words.

Find out how to use WhatsApp Live Location. It's free.

Take a listen to Lotz review the apps below: