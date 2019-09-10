SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free)
Your smartphone can help save your life in emergencies and here's how.
Refilwe Moloto chats to journalist at HTXT Brendyn Lotz on Tech Tuesdays we are featuring a few tracking and SOS apps that may be able to assist in finding you if you are in trouble.
He has 5 recommendations and explains their different capabilities.
He takes a look at Namola, MySOS, B-safe, WhatsApp Live Location and What3Words.
Find out how to use WhatsApp Live Location. It's free.
Take a listen to Lotz review the apps below:
More from Lifestyle
How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)
When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this.Read More
'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane examine how we can maintain our equilibrium in a society going off the rails.Read More
'I stand on the shoulders of great musicians' - Young Artist for jazz winner
Trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his musical journey and inspiration.Read More
Four paydays to go: How to avoid festive season Fomo and the JanuWorry blues
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on making the most of savings opportunities and foregoing a holiday if necessary.Read More
'Indigenous wellness' - using ancient cultural teachings to improve health
David "Mr Active" Katz looks at an American Indian couple's approach to health which incorporates the knowledge of the ancestors.Read More
[LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour
The comedian is set to receive the award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.Read More
Minimise school kids' exam stress by helping them prepare early
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable tips on getting exam-fit.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.Read More
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made
Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.Read More