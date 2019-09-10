Claims of bed-ridden patient forced to defecate in adult nappies investigated

The Karl Bremer Hospital has launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of patients at the hospital.

On Monday, CapeTalk listener Andy told Refilwe Moloto how he witnessed the abuse of a patient at the hospital.

He says a bed-ridden patient was refused help to the lavatories and forced to defecate in adult nappies. The nurses on duty argued it was easier to clean up after the patient than taking him to the restroom.

Bonteheuwel Councillor and Karl Bremmer Hospital Exco member Angus Mckenzie says no person should ever be treated like that.

No patient should ever be treated in a manner such as that whether it is in a public or private facility. It is completely unacceptable and it should not have happened. Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

When I heard that, I immediately had the entire board notified about the situation and the doctor that was in charge of the hospital immediately responded that he would investigate and provide feedback. Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

The MEC and her department were informed and will launch an investigation.

McKenzie says they will address the concerns from night staff at their next board meeting.

We are going to add an agenda item where we are dealing with issues such as night staff issues and the supervisory role of staff during night time. It is something we will take up very seriously. Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Western Cape Town Department of Health Chief Director Dr Gio Perez speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says the hospitals are under pressure day and night, but it gets worse after hours.

The problem is specifically accrued at night and over weekends when we don't have the full complement of staff on duty. The pressures are there all the time but they are exasperated after hours. Dr Gio Perez, Chief director, Department of Health Western Cape

I find that for some reason at night some of the manners that exist during day time seems to go out of the window. The night shift is one of the difficult one to staff. Dr Gio Perez, Chief director, Department of Health Western Cape

Dr Perez explains the steps they have taken to deal with the issue.

I have asked the hospital to meet with Andy and the person he was complaining on behalf of because there are issues that need to be resolved in that space. Dr Gio Perez, Chief director, Department of Health Western Cape

Listen to the full interviews below...