Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation
Parliament should consider making the national register for sex offenders public, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa last Thursday.
But some NGOs working with women and children have raised concerns that making that register public might incite mob justice attacks.
RELATED: Survivor describes the trauma she suffered when she reported her rape
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar on Ramaphosa's announcement.
Omar says she understands why some NGOs might be concerned over the register going public however, South Africa has reached a point where it cannot be justified why this register is not public.
Stringent action needs to be taken, words need to be translated into action and actions have to have consequences. The announcement by the president made, we need to see that translated into action.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Foundation
A precedent needs to be put into law where perpetrators realise that there are serious consequences to their actions.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Foundation
She says the cycle of mob justice should not be perpetuated, however, that doesn't mean that people should not have access to the register.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sex offender register must be made public - Teddy Bear Foundation
