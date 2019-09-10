Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: iMfolozi Outrun had surprises on route leaving social media in stitches

Toddler besties run towards each other to hug has social media talking

Social media is loving the viral video of two toddlers running towards each other and hugging.

Maxwell and Finnegan are inseparable and the two-year-olds have only known each other for just a year.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy