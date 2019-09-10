[WATCH] Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy
Toddler besties run towards each other to hug has social media talking
Social media is loving the viral video of two toddlers running towards each other and hugging.
Maxwell and Finnegan are inseparable and the two-year-olds have only known each other for just a year.
