Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: iMfolozi Outrun had surprises on route leaving social media in stitches

Nandos response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches

When Pick n Pay released the latest 'It's not Chicken, its iNkukhu advert, the retailer didn't expect that a response by Nandos, will have social media laughing.

It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu 🔥 Our all-new summer range is perfect for the braai. Get your summer sorted here > https://t.co/RmeRsY7eIF #PnpSummerSorted pic.twitter.com/uOR8Ndas2Y — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 3, 2019

Yesess😭😂😂😂

Whoever is behind @NandosSA account deserves a Grammy 🏃🏃🏃

Such savagery — VINCENT RATSHILAYA #BBNaija 🕊 ❁ (@Levincey) September 9, 2019

They are gonna remove your sauces from their stores 😆 — Get #GeeGo on AppStore (@FistazMixwell) September 9, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : Nandos response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches