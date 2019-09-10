Nandos response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches
Nandos response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches
When Pick n Pay released the latest 'It's not Chicken, its iNkukhu advert, the retailer didn't expect that a response by Nandos, will have social media laughing.
It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu 🔥 Our all-new summer range is perfect for the braai. Get your summer sorted here > https://t.co/RmeRsY7eIF #PnpSummerSorted pic.twitter.com/uOR8Ndas2Y— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 3, 2019
Yuh, kwaze kwa'awks. https://t.co/Mw2HoHzKGr— NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 9, 2019
Yesess😭😂😂😂— VINCENT RATSHILAYA #BBNaija 🕊 ❁ (@Levincey) September 9, 2019
Whoever is behind @NandosSA account deserves a Grammy 🏃🏃🏃
Such savagery
They are gonna remove your sauces from their stores 😆— Get #GeeGo on AppStore (@FistazMixwell) September 9, 2019
September 9, 2019
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
