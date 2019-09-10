Old Mutual heads to court again over Peter Moyo saga

The feud between Peter Moyo and Old Mutual continues.

On Monday, Old Mutual barred Moyo from resuming his duties as CEO, days after a court again reinstated him.

Moyo was fired in June over a breakdown in trust and alleged conflict of interest, but the court reinstated him.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Business Day business and finance writer Londiwe Buthelezi about the ongoing conflict.

Their reasons for refusing Moyo entry are the same as last time. Last time they lost an appeal so they said while this process is ongoing he shouldn't return. Londiwe Buthelezi, Journalist - Business Day

On Friday the judge ruled that Old Mutual was wrong in that interpretation and he must immediately return. They have said that now they will be going to court to seek clarity on whether the second letter of dismissal stand which they issued in August. Londiwe Buthelezi, Business and Finance Writer - Business Day

