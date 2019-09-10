'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 04:45
Assistance for those affected by alcohol addiction
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sibongile Ramotshela
Today at 05:45
Doha Debates - water scarcity
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nelufar Hedayat
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Appliance Bank Employment Initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracy Gilmore - Co Founder of The Clothing Bank and its Brother Project The Appliance Bank
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 06:55
Manenberg cllr responds to caller's sewerage issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonita Jacobs - Councillor at Ward 45
Today at 07:07
PRE-REC Zondo Latest-Former SABC Board Chair Ben Ngubane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Bateman - Senior Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 07:22
WC Health Dept on maltreatment of patients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Today at 08:07
WC Health Department Responds to Patient Abuse Case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gio Pereze
Today at 08:22
Moyo vs Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Londiwe Buthelezi - Business and Finance Writer at Business Day
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Traumasurgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Today at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe's successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home.
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.
View all Sport
'I have always worn Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money' EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Hawks' head offices, responding to Daily Maverick's recent exposé
Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the country's security agencies need to collaborate better in order to quell xenophobic violence.
Julius Malema (and the EFF) spent poor people's stolen money - Pauli van Wyk They broke the law and spent money stolen from poor South Africans, investigations by Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk shows.
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to "gamble" away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment.
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).
View all Opinion
'I have always worn Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money' EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Hawks' head offices, responding to Daily Maverick's recent exposé
Daily Maverick exposé shows 'Malema's slush fund' doesn't have records Journalist Pauli Van Wyk says she can't open a case against the EFF leader because it is unethical.
This Cape Town woman left her top job to teach computer skills to township kids Yandisa Kaulela-Mahlasela is affectionately known to many young children as 'Miss Computer' because of her impactful work.
View all Local
[FREE] Get 200+ quality modern art books from the Guggenheim Museum, at no cost You can now get – for free - some of the most important books on modern art from the world-famous Guggenheim museum.
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study... Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram chats to The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield about broker fees.
SOS apps that could save your life (and some are free) Journalist at HTXT Africa Brendyn Lotz runs through the best apps to help you in an emergency, and some are free.
View all Lifestyle
[FREE] Get 200+ quality modern art books from the Guggenheim Museum, at no cost You can now get – for free - some of the most important books on modern art from the world-famous Guggenheim museum.
How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study... Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram chats to The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield about broker fees.
'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life' Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi says the initiative has been the support structure he needed to help his business grow.
View all Business
'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

10 September 2019 10:18 AM
by
Youth Employment Service (YES)
YES for Youth
kago hub
Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi says the initiative has been the support structure he needed to help his business grow.

With youth unemployment levels at an all-time high in South Africa, 702 and Youth Employment Service hosted a Youth Economic Services Summit last week to find solutions.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.

RELATED: How YES is changing lives

The initiative, in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to YES beneficiary Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi who also attended the summit about how this initiative made an impact in his life.

YES for youth has made a significant change in my life as I was unemployed for four years. YES has been the support structure I needed and it came at the right time when I needed it the most.

Mosesi Mosesi, YES beneficiary

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'


10 September 2019 10:18 AM
by
Youth Employment Service (YES)
YES for Youth
kago hub

How YES is changing lives

9 September 2019 4:06 PM

Youth Employment Service beneficiary Zanele Mboyi shares details on the programme and how it has benefited her.

Read More arrow_forward

