'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'
With youth unemployment levels at an all-time high in South Africa, 702 and Youth Employment Service hosted a Youth Economic Services Summit last week to find solutions.
The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.
The initiative, in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to YES beneficiary Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi who also attended the summit about how this initiative made an impact in his life.
YES for youth has made a significant change in my life as I was unemployed for four years. YES has been the support structure I needed and it came at the right time when I needed it the most.Mosesi Mosesi, YES beneficiary
