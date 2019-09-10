Daily Maverick exposé shows 'Malema's slush fund' doesn't have records

The latest exposé from the Daily Maverick shows how Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema benefited from the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

The article reveals how money from VBS allegedly financed the EFF leader’s lifestyle.

It is alleged that Malema spent R900,000 on luxury clothing brands, hotels and food.

The Reserve Bank placed VBS under curatorship in March last year while several of the bank’s former directors have recently been sequestrated.

Pauli van Wyk of the Daily Maverick's investigative team, Scorpio, explains her investigations.

If you look at Mahuna Investments, it didn't tender for any government business or any other business at all. It does not have a website or a logo and no one knows about this company. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

When you dig deeper, you still see that Mr Matsobane Phaleng is the owner of this company and when you still dig deeper and look at the bank statements, you see that they don't look like a company's bank statement. There are no operational costs, there is no expenses page, no employees. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Van Wyk says the statements point to someone being funded because the expenses relate to food, clothing, accommodation and travel costs and some school fees as well.

Van Wyk has questions as to whether this is Phaleng's account.

He only received director's fees of R245,000 over two years and paid directly into his own bank account. His name doesn't appear at all in the bank statements and his social media doesn't seem to place him where the cash was spent. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

What is the link between Mahuna Investments and Sgameka Projects?

Van Wyk says Sgameka Projects received more than R15m from VBS and when she did her investigations, the company did not receive any income other than that from VBS.

Sgameka Projects is the company that is owned by Brian Shivambu. It is the company that directly received all VBS funds. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

If you look at what services they would have done for VBS, there is nothing. There are no documents underpinning the value of the money dumped into the Sgameka Projects. There are no employees, buildings or coffee and tea being paid. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

If you look at the account, it is money going to the EFF, a lot of money going to Mahuna Investments, which we know is the slush fund for Malema and Grand Azania, which we know is the slush fund for Shivambu. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Questions have been asked as to how Van Wyk obtained the bank statements.

Legally, she says.

Remember that we have a lot of sources that have the country's best interests at heart and it is a duty of the journalist to protect those sources. More than that it is legally derived from the sources. I can't say more than that. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Some social media users have challenged Van Wyk to go to the police and open a case.

It doesn't work like that across the world. We can't lay a complaint against the people we are investigating. It is unethical. Pauli van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick

