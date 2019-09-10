This Cape Town woman left her top job to teach computer skills to township kids

Khayelitsha businesswomen Yandisa Kaulela-Mahlasela is changing young lives using technology.

Kaulela-Mahlasela quit her job at a prominent airline, where she worked for almost a decade in a management position, to teach computer skills to township children in Grade R.

She says she founded her non-profit organisation Ithembalangomsa in an effort to make a positive impact on the education system.

There was just something in me. I wanted to make a difference. Yandisa Kaulela-Mahlasela, founder of Ithembalangomsa NPO

Kaulela-Mahlasela she's already seen the difference that the NPO's programme 'Type and Click' has made in young people's lives.

Her programme allows the children to learn while they play on tablets and laptops and it's aligned with the classroom curriculum.

They think they're playing, but they're actually learning. Yandisa Kaulela-Mahlasela, founder of Ithembalangomsa NPO

