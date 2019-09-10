[FREE] Get 200+ quality modern art books from the Guggenheim Museum, at no cost
Art is, for the most part, an elitist pursuit.
Finding the very best books about it in South Africa is hard – if you do, it could set you back more than R1000 a pop.
If you love art – but can’t spend thousands on books about it - New York’s world-famous Guggenheim modern art museum is offering free downloads of some of its most important art books.
Click here for instructions – enjoy!
