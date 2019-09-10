Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
10 September 2019 1:04 PM
by
Tags:
SAPS
Police
Mmusi Maimane
Joburg
Crime Intelligence
DA leader
CBD
Michael Sun
xenophobic attack
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the country’s security agencies need to collaborate better in order to quell xenophobic violence.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure there is better intelligence sharing between the SA Police Service (SAPS), the State Security Agency and the City of Joburg.

Maimane says doing so will ensure that there is a better response to the spreading violence against foreign nationals.

Read: 'This is not xenophobia, this is a crime against humanity'

Maimane and City of Joburg public safety MMC Michael Sun briefed the media on the DA's efforts to quell the ongoing violence against foreign nationals in the city centre.

We cannot continue at these levels of violence. We need deliberate intervention and action.

Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

Maimane handed over a memorandum over to the SAPS demanding speedy action.

He's called for the deployment of more public order police and police reservists. He also wants police watchdog Ipid to root out corruption in the police force.

He claims the City of Joburg has already deployed more than 1,000 law-enforcement officers and is under-capacitated.

Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa and all opposition leaders need to meet so that they can communicate with the public in one unified voice.

We've got too many different voices which are confusing citizens

Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:


This article first appeared on 702 : Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane


