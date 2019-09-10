Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure there is better intelligence sharing between the SA Police Service (SAPS), the State Security Agency and the City of Joburg.

Maimane says doing so will ensure that there is a better response to the spreading violence against foreign nationals.

Maimane and City of Joburg public safety MMC Michael Sun briefed the media on the DA's efforts to quell the ongoing violence against foreign nationals in the city centre.

We cannot continue at these levels of violence. We need deliberate intervention and action. Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

Maimane handed over a memorandum over to the SAPS demanding speedy action.

He's called for the deployment of more public order police and police reservists. He also wants police watchdog Ipid to root out corruption in the police force.

He claims the City of Joburg has already deployed more than 1,000 law-enforcement officers and is under-capacitated.

Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa and all opposition leaders need to meet so that they can communicate with the public in one unified voice.

We've got too many different voices which are confusing citizens Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

