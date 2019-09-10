Julius Malema rubbishes journalist's allegations about him using an alleged slush fund.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses the media at Hawks' head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Malema was scheduled to meet with investigators about allegedly having unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.

The EFF leader also answered questions relating to reports by the Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpion, that more than R5m was channelled from VBS Bank into an account he used as a slush fund.

Those allegations are absolute rubbish, there is nothing new about the Daily Maverick's allegations. I think when Pauli van Wyk goes dry, she looks for something in the statements and re-reports the same story. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

Malema says Van Wyk wrote about the Sandown house in her first exposé and implicated Dali Mpofu and the EFF responded to that.

What is there to respond again? It is not new, I am not using Mahuna's money, Mahuna never received money from VBS, Mahuna received money from Sgameka Projects. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

Malema adds that he has always worn expensive brands and it is not just now.

Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I don't wear it now, I have always worn them, I make no apologies for that. I don't buy them with VBS money, I bought them before VBS. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

Listen below to Malema's full address:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'I always wore Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money'