Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has told the state capture commission that he feels offended when claims are made that he lied about his qualifications.

Motsoeneng told the commission that various SABC officials who recruited him knew that he wasn't qualified.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Motsoeneng's testimony.

He started his testimony by addressing the very topical issue of his matric certificate, saying that it is very hurtful and even offending that the Public Protector and the media have painted him as having said that he has a matric. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says that people who employed him at the SABC way back in 1989 knew that he didn't have matric. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on 702 : Hlaudi Motsoeneng adamant SABC officials knew he did not have matric