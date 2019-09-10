[LISTEN] Numsa slams new secret ballot strike rules
Controversial new rules have come into force making it illegal for unions to embark on strike action without first holding a secret ballot.
The deadline for unions to amend their constitutions to include such action has now come to an end.
Balloting came in as a result of giving members of trade unions a choice when it comes to embarking on a strike.Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour
It actually strengthens the right of workers to decide if they want to go on strike or not.Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour
Molefe says The Office of Registrar of Labour Relations has received 'quite a number' of applications from trade unions wanting to amend their constitutions to include the new rules.
But it does not mean that because you have not applied that you are immune from the application of that law.Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour
However, the new rules are being labelled as state interference and an 'administrative nightmare' by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola rejects Advocate Molefe's suggestion that the move will strengthen worker's rights.
What this is, is the state's attempt to interfere in the operations of trade unions.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
We have always had the option of balloting.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.Read More
Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC
The public broadcaster says unauthorised changes were effected without being communicated to the desk.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project?
Up to 50 years ago there were thought to be as many as 3,000 the missionaries posted to various appointments across the country.Read More
Why have there been no state capture prosecutions yet?
Since the start of the Zondo Inquiry public pressure has grown for the National Prosecuting Authority to take action.Read More
It's important not to feel helpless - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Writer Gail Gilbride gets candid about her second chemotherapy appointment and what she wishes she had known beforehand.Read More
Increasing number of suicide calls worrisome - Sadag
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says it has received more than 41,000 suicide calls since January.Read More
The health of our city is seen in its waterways, says scientist
UCT's Future Water Institute's Dr Kevin Winter looks into Cape Town's waterways as he marks 10 years of the Peninsula Paddle.Read More
Sacked SABC COO Maroleng legally challenging his dismissal
In court papers seen by Eyewitness News, Chris Maroleng says his firing is unlawful.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng adamant SABC officials knew he did not have matric
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary of the testimony by the former SABC chief operating officer.Read More
'I always wore Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money'
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Hawks' head offices, responding to Daily Maverick's recent exposéRead More