[LISTEN] Numsa slams new secret ballot strike rules

Controversial new rules have come into force making it illegal for unions to embark on strike action without first holding a secret ballot.

The deadline for unions to amend their constitutions to include such action has now come to an end.

Balloting came in as a result of giving members of trade unions a choice when it comes to embarking on a strike. Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour

It actually strengthens the right of workers to decide if they want to go on strike or not. Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour

Molefe says The Office of Registrar of Labour Relations has received 'quite a number' of applications from trade unions wanting to amend their constitutions to include the new rules.

But it does not mean that because you have not applied that you are immune from the application of that law. Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, Labour relations registrar - Department of Labour

However, the new rules are being labelled as state interference and an 'administrative nightmare' by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola rejects Advocate Molefe's suggestion that the move will strengthen worker's rights.

What this is, is the state's attempt to interfere in the operations of trade unions. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

We have always had the option of balloting. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

