People are really into chicken advertising, quips Nando's marketing boss
Fast-food chain Nando’s is equally as popular for its cheeky advertising as it is its flame-grilled chicken.
So naturally, Nando’s had a spicy response to Pick 'n Pay's new 'iNkukhu' advert promoting its new range of deli chicken online.
It seems the new ad by the supermarket group missed the mark for many social media users, with some calling it awkward and others deeming it offensive.
Read: Nando's response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches
In the video ad, Pick n Pay refers to the new line of chicken as "iNkukhu", which is simply chicken in isiXhosa and isiZulu.
Yuh, kwaze kwa'awks. https://t.co/Mw2HoHzKGr— NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 9, 2019
Nando's South Africa chief marketing officer Doug Place says the aim was not to "throw shade" when the brand commented on the video.
Instead, Place explains that Nando's has become a brand that reflects the public sentiment in South Africa.
When we're at our best, we just reflect back what the public sentiment is already. This is what allows us to resonate with our consumer base.Doug Place, Chief marketing officer - Nandos South Africa
They've picked up a bit of heat because some people online are saying it's cultural appropriation.Doug Place, Chief marketing officer - Nandos South Africa
I didn't think people were interested in chicken advertising, but they really are.Doug Place, Chief marketing officer - Nandos South Africa
He describes how Nando's has managed to maintain its successful brand identity online.
Listen to the reflections on Today with Kieno Kammies:
