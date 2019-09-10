Ten South Africans and two foreign nationals died, says defence minister

The violence in and around Johannesburg the past week has claimed 12 lives, many shops were looted and property vandalised and set on fire.

Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefs the media to give an update the government plan to ensure that there is law and order.

Mapisa-Nqakula says a joint ministerial team made up of Employment, Labour, Police, Transport and Home Affairs has been convened to find an urgent way forward to curb the violence.

All these ministers agreed that the criminal acts of road blockades, burning of trucks and assets amount to economical sabotage which threatens the economy. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

She says close to 700 suspects have been arrested.

Charges for these arrests range from public violence, arson, malicious damage to property, theft and possession of stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, murder and attempted murder. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

She adds that two people died on Sunday when the violence flared up and brings the total to 12.

Ten of those who died are South African and two are foreign nationals. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

