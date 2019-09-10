The health of our city is seen in its waterways, says scientist

Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says the condition of the waterways in Cape Town is a direct reflection of the city's state of health.

Dr Winter, an academic from the University of Cape Town's Future Water Institute, has reflected on the lessons learned from the annual Peninsula Paddle in Cape Town, 10 years on.

The Peninsula Paddle is a journey from Muizenberg to Milnerton, paddling and dragging kayaks through canals, rivers and vleis.

The event highlights how much solid waste, plastics and material is disposed of in waterways across the city.

It aims to challenge municipal officials to take action in underserviced areas and encourages Capetonians to be more environmentally conscious.

In 2011, Dr Winter says, the Peninsula Paddle prompted then-mayor Patricia de Lille to employ 200 people to clean and maintain the canals across the city.

The health of the city is seen in its waterways. Dr Kevin Winter, Department of Environmental & Geographical Science at the UCT Future Water Institute

We're all connected by these waterways. Dr Kevin Winter, Department of Environmental & Geographical Science at the UCT Future Water Institute

Listen to him reflect on how far the initiative has come:

Thumbnail image: Future Water Institute's website.