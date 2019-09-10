It is important to know exactly what is in your food, especially in the age of industrial food processing, says dietitian and author of Eat Ting Mpho Tshukudu.

Tshukudu sat down with Azania Mosaka to discuss this further and help us understand food labelling - how we should read food packages and how the food ingredients are weighted.

In South Africa, we use the kilojoules. So by law, the food has to be in kj, which means the amount of energy that the food component is going to give you per 100g for per 30g. They need to specify if the box is 100g. How much do you think we should be having? Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting

An American will always be in kilocalories; kilocalories are smaller so you need to multiply by 4.2 to achieve kilojoules. Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Understanding food labelling