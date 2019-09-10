[LISTEN] The pain of infertility - a man's perspective
It's estimated that one in every six couples in South Africa is affected by infertility.
And while the consequences of infertility affect both men and women, the focus and support tend to lean towards women.
Pastor Jerry Zwane joins Azania Mosaka, his wife and founder of Hannah You Are Not Alone Karabo Zwane and Reproductive Medicine Specialist Dr Zozo Nene to talk about his experience of infertility.
You can listen to the full interview below:
You feel isolated, you feel lonely.Pastor Jerry Zwane - Hannah You Are Not Alone
You can't talk to your father about it because your father has another plan...get another wife.Pastor Jerry Zwane - Hannah You Are Not Alone
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] The pain of infertility - a man's perspective
