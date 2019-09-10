Don't hide the news from your kids, says trauma expert

Parents are encouraged to speak to their young children about some of the traumatic events widely reported in South African news.

While many parents opt to avoid these tough topics, Kate Solomons says its better for them to have open conversations.

Solomons works at the TraumaClinic Foundation, which places counselling interns at various underprivileged high schools in Cape Town.

She says parents need to be physically and emotionally present for their children and also ask them what their thoughts and feelings are.

Kids are very perceptive, they know a lot more than we think they do. Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation

Start the conversation. A lot of parents are guilty of hiding things away from the children. Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation

Solomons and counselling intern Nwabisa Bungane offer some advice to parents.

