Sacked SABC COO Maroleng legally challenging his dismissal
JOHANNESBURG - Sacked SABC chief operations officer (COO) Chris Maroleng has filed to appeal his dismissal by the public broadcaster.
In court papers seen by Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Maroleng wants the decision to terminate his contract with the SABC - which came into effect in April - to be set aside as he believes it was unlawful.
In a statement issued in April, the SABC stated: "After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr Chris Maroleng, with immediate effect."
Maroleng was found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence among others.
According to the disciplinary inquiry report also seen by EWN, Maroleng was found guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties as a director after writing a recommendation letter for former employee Marcia Mahlalela, who left the institution under a cloud of suspicion.
The report states that Maroleng downplayed allegations of misconduct, which Mahlalela was facing before she resigned from the SABC. Mahlalela was due to appear before a disciplinary committee before she resigned.
