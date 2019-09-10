The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has raised concern over the increasing number of suicide calls in recent months.

The group says it has received over 41,000 suicide calls since January.

Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers says some of the contributing factors include issues around relationships ( breaks-ups, divorce, separation and cheating), abuse, recent trauma and financial pressures.

All of this comes together, that the individual feels so overwhelmed and so alone... that is where we try to come in to try and get them help and emergency intervention. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SA Depression and Anxiety Group

We must not forget that these stats and figures are people. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SA Depression and Anxiety Group

Just from January, we have received over 41,000 suicide calls. That is incredibly alarming as to how many people are completely overwhelmed by their problems and feel like suicide is the only option. We have to make sure people understand that suicide in South Africa is a growing concern and it needs serious priority. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SA Depression and Anxiety Group

This article first appeared on 702 : Increasing number of suicide calls worrisome - Sadag