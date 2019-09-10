It's important not to feel helpless - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Your mental attitude is everything when you are battling cancer, says writer Gail Gilbride.
Gail has been writing blog entries, opening up about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.
She recently had her second chemotherapy session and has agreed to use a port insertion for her future visits after, she says, her veins "went underground" during her last appointment.
She has also experienced some side-effects and shared some advice to others going through the stages of chemotherapy.
My second chemo session was a lot more challenging.Gail Gilbride, author
My veins had gone underground.Gail Gilbride, author
The chemo room at Vincent Pallotti is amazing and the nursing staff is amazing.Gail Gilbride, Author
It's so important to stay positive and not to feel helpless. I think that's the most important part of the journey.Gail Gilbride, Author
Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.
Listen to her share her experience:
