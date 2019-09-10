The company in charge of the Outsurance pointsmen, Traffic Freeflow, says it has discontinued the services because there is no contract in place.

Traffic Freeflow says it has operated under several extensions while an adjudication process for the tender has not been completed.

Traffic Freeflow CEO Bheki Zondo explains.

Traffic Freeflow entered into the service level agreement with the City of Johannesburg in 2014. The contract ended in August 2018 and the city gave us an extension for a period of six months because they were hoping to complete the adjudication process within those six months. Bheki Zondo, CEO - Traffic Freeflow

In March this year, they gave us a second extension because they had not completed the process. They gave us a third extension from 1 June until the 31st of August. Bheki Zondo, CEO - Traffic Freeflow

There are three companies that submitted bidding documents to the City of Johannesburg but we have been operating under the extension for 12 months and unfortunately the city has not completed the adjudication process. Bheki Zondo, CEO - Traffic Freeflow

The Afternoon Drive team has offered the City of Joburg a right of reply but they are unable to comment at the moment. They have however committed to coming on-air once the tender process is finalised.

This article first appeared on 702 : Company in charge of Outsurance pointsmen withdraws its services from Joburg