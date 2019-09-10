Dros rape witness feels guilty for leaving seven-year-old girl unsupervised
The former childminder at the Dros restaurant has broken down after describing her guilt at leaving the seven-year-old girl raped by Nicholas Ninow, unattended.
Tuesday marked the second day of the trial at the High Court in Pretoria.
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Nshidi has more on the story.
She started by detailing how it unfolded. She said she was taking care of the girl and her brother. Later on, she had to take a lunch break for about 15 minutes and when she came back she could not find the girl.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
The emotional part of today's hearing was when she was asked why she left her job. She detailed how every time she went to that toilet she wondered whether what happened last year will happen again and as a result she had to leave the job because of the utterances of the mother and the trauma she suffered.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
This article first appeared on 702 : Dros rape witness feels guilty for leaving seven-year-old girl unsupervised
More from Politics
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended
Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media.Read More
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.Read More
Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC
The public broadcaster says unauthorised changes were effected without being communicated to the desk.Read More
Why have there been no state capture prosecutions yet?
Since the start of the Zondo Inquiry public pressure has grown for the National Prosecuting Authority to take action.Read More
Company in charge of Outsurance pointsmen withdraws its services from Joburg
Traffic Freeflow says it has operated under several extensions, an adjudication process for the tender has not been completed.Read More
Increasing number of suicide calls worrisome - Sadag
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says it has received more than 41,000 suicide calls since January.Read More
Ten South Africans and two foreign nationals died, says defence minister
Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gives an update on the recent violent protests in Gauteng.Read More
'I always wore Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money'
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Hawks' head offices, responding to Daily Maverick's recent exposéRead More
Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the country’s security agencies need to collaborate better in order to quell xenophobic violence.Read More
Julius Malema (and the EFF) spent poor people’s stolen money - Pauli van Wyk
They broke the law and spent money stolen from poor South Africans, investigations by Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk shows.Read More