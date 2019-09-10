The former childminder at the Dros restaurant has broken down after describing her guilt at leaving the seven-year-old girl raped by Nicholas Ninow, unattended.

Tuesday marked the second day of the trial at the High Court in Pretoria.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Nshidi has more on the story.

She started by detailing how it unfolded. She said she was taking care of the girl and her brother. Later on, she had to take a lunch break for about 15 minutes and when she came back she could not find the girl. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

The emotional part of today's hearing was when she was asked why she left her job. She detailed how every time she went to that toilet she wondered whether what happened last year will happen again and as a result she had to leave the job because of the utterances of the mother and the trauma she suffered. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : Dros rape witness feels guilty for leaving seven-year-old girl unsupervised