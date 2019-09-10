[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project?

Irish historians are looking for help compiling a project which seeks to record the stories of Irish missionaries in South Africa over the past two centuries.

Visiting historian Ciaran Reilly told CapeTalk's John Maytham that the purpose of the project is two-fold.

One will look to trace the historial record of Irish missionaries in South Africa over the past 200 years. Ciaran Reilly, Historian

The second aspect is to identify and record stories of Irish missionaries and about Irish missionaries right up to the present day. Ciaran Reilly, Historian

Reilly says missionaries in South Africa were in their highest number about 50 years ago, when an estimated 3,000 were posted to various positions in education, medicine and other fields.

It's dwindled now, down to possibly as low at 300 in the present day. Ciaran Reilly, Historian

