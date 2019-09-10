Why have there been no state capture prosecutions yet?

It's been a commonly asked question since the first day of the state capture inquiry - 'When will we see prosecutions?'

Indeed public pressure is growing on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action.

But forensics expert Steven Powell admits that while we have heard some gripping and damning testimony so far, there are processes which need to be followed.

In order to get the matters ready for a criminal prosecution, there's still a lot that needs to happen. There' a lot of work to be done. Steven Powell, Head of Forensics Department - ENSafrica

Commercial or white-collar crime takes a long time to investigate. There's a plethora of documents that need to be supoaened. Steven Powell, Head of Forensics Department - ENSafrica

