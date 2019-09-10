Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC

In a statement on Tuesday, the SABC has accused employees of deliberately sabotaging the broadcaster and President Cyril Ramaphosa in his pre-recorded address to the nation on femicide and the violence in Gauteng last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the broadcaster said that a preliminary investigation into the incident - in which a clip of Ramaphosa making an error in his pre-recorded address was aired - has revealed a prima facie evidence of a well-considered and co-ordinated act of sabotage to bring the SABC and consequently the president into disrepute.

The SABC referred to the incident as "a serious production and transmission failure". Three permanent employees and a freelancer have been suspended.

Watch the video below...