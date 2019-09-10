Ramaphosa blunder was sabotage, says SABC
In a statement on Tuesday, the SABC has accused employees of deliberately sabotaging the broadcaster and President Cyril Ramaphosa in his pre-recorded address to the nation on femicide and the violence in Gauteng last week.
In a statement on Tuesday, the broadcaster said that a preliminary investigation into the incident - in which a clip of Ramaphosa making an error in his pre-recorded address was aired - has revealed a prima facie evidence of a well-considered and co-ordinated act of sabotage to bring the SABC and consequently the president into disrepute.
The SABC referred to the incident as "a serious production and transmission failure". Three permanent employees and a freelancer have been suspended.
Watch the video below...
[EXPOSED] President Cyril Ramaphosa makes a mistake during his "live" recorded address to the nation as he speaks on the gender based violence crisis and xenophobia.— Azola Mboniswa (@AzolaMboniswa) September 5, 2019
This is embarrassing and an epic fail.
This is a MUST WATCH#NoToWomenAbuse #XenophobiaSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BE0uCFy0lU
More from Politics
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended
Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media.Read More
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.Read More
Dros rape witness feels guilty for leaving seven-year-old girl unsupervised
The former childminder at the Dros took the stand on Tuesday.Read More
Why have there been no state capture prosecutions yet?
Since the start of the Zondo Inquiry public pressure has grown for the National Prosecuting Authority to take action.Read More
Company in charge of Outsurance pointsmen withdraws its services from Joburg
Traffic Freeflow says it has operated under several extensions, an adjudication process for the tender has not been completed.Read More
Increasing number of suicide calls worrisome - Sadag
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says it has received more than 41,000 suicide calls since January.Read More
Ten South Africans and two foreign nationals died, says defence minister
Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gives an update on the recent violent protests in Gauteng.Read More
'I always wore Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I didn't buy them with VBS money'
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Hawks' head offices, responding to Daily Maverick's recent exposéRead More
Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the country’s security agencies need to collaborate better in order to quell xenophobic violence.Read More
Julius Malema (and the EFF) spent poor people’s stolen money - Pauli van Wyk
They broke the law and spent money stolen from poor South Africans, investigations by Scorpio journalist Pauli van Wyk shows.Read More
More from Local
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended
Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media.Read More
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project?
Up to 50 years ago there were thought to be as many as 3,000 the missionaries posted to various appointments across the country.Read More
Why have there been no state capture prosecutions yet?
Since the start of the Zondo Inquiry public pressure has grown for the National Prosecuting Authority to take action.Read More
It's important not to feel helpless - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Writer Gail Gilbride gets candid about her second chemotherapy appointment and what she wishes she had known beforehand.Read More
Increasing number of suicide calls worrisome - Sadag
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says it has received more than 41,000 suicide calls since January.Read More
The health of our city is seen in its waterways, says scientist
UCT's Future Water Institute's Dr Kevin Winter looks into Cape Town's waterways as he marks 10 years of the Peninsula Paddle.Read More
Sacked SABC COO Maroleng legally challenging his dismissal
In court papers seen by Eyewitness News, Chris Maroleng says his firing is unlawful.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng adamant SABC officials knew he did not have matric
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary of the testimony by the former SABC chief operating officer.Read More
[LISTEN] Numsa slams new secret ballot strike rules
It is now a legal requirement for unions to conduct a secret ballot of members before embarking on strike action.Read More