'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'

10 September 2019 5:43 PM
by
Tags:
Rape
Violence against women and children
boys and understanding rape
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.

Professor Kopano Ratele of Unisa's Institute for Social and Health Sciences says there needs to be an education of positive consent beginning in kindergarten.

Ratele was responding to a call from 14-year-old Jacob, who detailed how he had to reprimand a school mate who had made a disturbing comment about rape, during a silent protest.

These boys in my grade came up to me and said 'Jacob, you know it is not rape if you enjoy it so why are you even protesting?' It really made me sick to my stomach.

Jacob, pupil

Ratele says the comment reflects a major failure on the part of society.

This is an entanglement of views, attitudes and practices that arise from that first failure to sit down your boys and girls about positive consent.

Prof Kopano Ratele, Institute for Social and Health Sciencesm - Unisa

You have to start at kindergarten.

Prof Kopano Ratele, Institute for Social and Health Sciencesm - Unisa

One of the things is about talking to men about care. Care is an amazing thing and clearly, if you are not taught to care, the likelihood of caring for others, including their bodies, is reduced.

Prof Kopano Ratele, Institute for Social and Health Sciencesm - Unisa

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


This article first appeared on 702 : 'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'


