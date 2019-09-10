Jack Ma created the bedrock of a lot of China's e-commerce success - Shapshak
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s billionaire co-founder Jack Ma has built the bedrock of much of China's e-commerce success, says Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak.
Ma has officially stepped down from his executive chairman post.
Reflecting on Ma's successes, Shapshak details the kind of legacy the businessman has left behind in the global internet trade.
It is quite significant what he has been able to build, which is often called the answer to Amzon in Asia. It is the most remarkable kind of rags to riches story.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Alibaba has become the bedrock of a lot of China's e-commerce success.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
It is the Asian dream of being able to buy and sell and of course the number of people along the way that Alibaba has made rich is quite fantastic.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
He has a foundation for teaching entrepreneurs and they are trying to do entrepreneur training in Africa.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
