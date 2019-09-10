Streaming issues? Report here
comment
Visit the show page
info
Current News & Affairs: Daily Maverick ''Cost of life’s little luxuries' Malema Story
Drone flying regulations
NPA head and some judges accused of receiving money from the CR17 campaign fund.
The !Khwa ttu Heritage Festival
Everything legal..Knowing and understanding your rights at CCMA
Women Only Cabs
10 SEP 2019
How it works – Distell and the booze industry
The Africa Business Focus.
Heroes and Zeros.
Most Travellers return from foreign trips with notes and coins in various foreign currencies and land up storing them in drawers.
Jack Ma bids Alibye-bye as he departs as chairman.
The Markets.
Moody's in in town and what is crucial for SA for the next ten weeks.
Anna Pasternak speaks about "Untitled - The Real
The Integration Syndicate: Shifting Cape Town’s Socio-Spatial Debate
SCA appeal on R316-million repayment Cash Paymaster Services
Sex Offenders Register to be made public
The National Assembly debates femicide, public violence and looting.
Boys perception of what is classified as rape
SA's alcohol consumption falls off amid tough economic times

10 September 2019 8:20 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol
alcohol consumption
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton about the business of booze.

Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton says alcohol consumption in South Africa has decreased due to tough economic times as well as tax.

Rushton sat down with Bruce Whitfield to chat about the liquor industry in South Africa.

The country is one of the larger consumers with 250bn litres of alcohol consumed

He ssays while there is growth in alcoholic beverages across the spirits and wine industry, as well as premium products like ciders, beer consumption has fallen.

55 percent of that alcohol is beer, about 17 percent wine - that is relatively small given the fact that we are a big producer - and then the rest is ready to drink and spirits.
Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Pub, bar, alcohol. drinking. Picture: Freeimages.com

I think our consumption has fallen off, obviously economic times affect the consumption habit but also tax and the relative price has gone up quite a lot in South Africa.
Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

He says Distel Group reflected 40 percent revenue growth in South Africa, outside the customs union.

East Africa is a vibrant place to be doing business in. I was in Kenya last week and you have got an economy growing between five and a half and six percent.
Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

With growing levels of urbanisation, more females coming into working populations in Africa, we are seeing growths starting to emerge for wine, spirits and other products beyond beer and that is exciting for us as a company.
Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : SA's alcohol consumption falls off amid tough economic times


10 September 2019 8:20 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol
alcohol consumption

