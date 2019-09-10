The Eastern Cape department of education has suspended a subject adviser who allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old girl in Lusikisiki.

Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive show speaks to department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima for more on the story.

We heard about the issue at hand through social media. We followed it up and were able to collate all the information and moved swiftly. Malibongwe Mtima, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape education department

After speaking to the police and the department of correctional services we have been able to serve the alleged perpetrator with a letter of suspension while he is behind prison or incarcerated. Malibongwe Mtima, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape education department

Collating the information was difficult because we had to go through the community to get the information. Together with the help of the community and the SGB [school governing body] we were able to serve the person with a precautionary suspension. Malibongwe Mtima, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape education department

He was not a teacher but a subject adviser but despite that, the circuit should have been informed and the school should have known about it and submitted a report as per the requisite. Malibongwe Mtima, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape education department

We are having two investigations running concurrently: one with the school where we are checking what happened, the second one is with the circuit because he is reporting to the circuit manager. Malibongwe Mtima, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape education department

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended