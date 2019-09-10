Corruption Watch awaits SCA verdict regarding CPS's R317m repayment appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday heard an appeal by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) against a ruling by the high court in Johannesburg in 2018 that it repay R317m to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Corruption Watch took both CPS and Sassa to court in March 2015 following the payment.
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis has more.
When we looked at the auditor-general's report we noticed this payment of R317m by Sassa to CPS that didn't seem to have any contractual basis to it at all.David Lewis, Executive director - Corruption Watch
We looked into it and found that there is no contract governing this payment. They claimed it was an extension of the big R10bn contract but that didn't seem to have been done irregularly if indeed it was an extension.David Lewis, Executive director - Corruption Watch
And also we believe that the service that they said that they had provided for the R137m was in fact provided for in the main contract, so they shouldn't have been paid extra for it.David Lewis, Executive director - Corruption Watch
We went to the high court and asked for this payment on Sassa's part to be reviewed and be set aside and the high court granted that the payment was set aside. They also ordered them to pay back all the money, the R317m plus interest.David Lewis, Executive director - Corruption Watch
They predictably appealed that and that was the appeal that was heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal today. We are now awaiting judgment, which will be in a couple of months' time.David Lewis, Executive director - Corruption Watch
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Corruption Watch awaits SCA verdict regarding CPS's R317m repayment appeal
