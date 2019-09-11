Nostalgic Ceres Rail Co. steam train transports you with old-world charm in Cape

Vintage is all the rage and this rail company is offering to take you back in time to a long-gone era of steam train travel.

Ceres Rail Company is offering day trips to the Elgin Railway Market.

Departing at 08h00 from the Foreshore, you will enjoy a 3-hour train journey to Elgin and then a leisurely three and a half hours at the market.

Sound good?

Refilwe Moloto chats to the director of the Ceres Rail Company, Derek Du Toit, about the nostalgic offerings.

The train leaves from the V&A Waterfront meanders to Elgin, where passengers spend a few hours at the foodie's dream, the Elgin Railway Market with delicious local produce, wines, gins and live music. The train returns to Cape Town at 5pm.

Prices are very competitive, says Du Toit, at R750.00 per person.

It connects the V&A Waterfront to the Platteland and we keep it affordable to help grow tourism Derek Du Toit, Director - Cere Rail Company

Take a listen to these great offerings below and book a ticket on the steam train: